BNB (BNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $535.06 or 0.00860830 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $80.00 billion and $1.17 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,520,017 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,533,800.79748175. The last known price of BNB is 545.93856761 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2147 active market(s) with $1,260,339,997.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.