Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
ENI Price Performance
E stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ENI has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that ENI will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
E has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
