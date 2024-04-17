Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

E stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ENI has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that ENI will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ENI by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

