Contrasting T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of T Stamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

T Stamp has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 0 0 N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

T Stamp presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 436.19%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given T Stamp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe T Stamp is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares T Stamp and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -167.46% -316.10% -102.46% CCC Intelligent Solutions -10.67% 5.80% 3.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T Stamp and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $4.56 million 2.07 -$7.64 million ($1.18) -0.79 CCC Intelligent Solutions $866.38 million 8.05 -$92.48 million ($0.21) -54.95

T Stamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T Stamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats T Stamp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

