WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0221 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.10 million and $58.59 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004761 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02211158 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $58.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

