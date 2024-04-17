Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $520.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
