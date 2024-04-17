Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 468.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,917,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,964,000 after acquiring an additional 167,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

