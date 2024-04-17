Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.
Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance
Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
