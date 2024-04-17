Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 6th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 9.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

