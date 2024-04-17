Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

