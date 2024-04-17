Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,390,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 752,360 shares.The stock last traded at $62.23 and had previously closed at $62.66.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
