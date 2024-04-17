Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,390,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 752,360 shares.The stock last traded at $62.23 and had previously closed at $62.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.