Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Engie has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

