Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Engie Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Engie has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.
Engie Company Profile
