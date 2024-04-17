Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

CUZ opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

