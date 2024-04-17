Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

