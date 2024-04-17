Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $115.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

