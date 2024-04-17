Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $115.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.
About Advanced Energy Industries
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
