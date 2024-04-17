The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GT opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

