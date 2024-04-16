Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,594,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,818,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.70. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.