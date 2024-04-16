West Paces Advisors Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after acquiring an additional 95,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

TRV stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.12. 1,410,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,061. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.