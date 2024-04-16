iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,320. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
