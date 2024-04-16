Wealth Alliance Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,914 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 248,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,927. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

