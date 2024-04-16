Wealth Alliance Has $1.67 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMAY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS PMAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,168 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

