Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/12/2024 – Accelerate Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Accelerate Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Accelerate Diagnostics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/1/2024 – Accelerate Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Accelerate Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Accelerate Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

