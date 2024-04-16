Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $429.78 and last traded at $430.89. Approximately 13,748,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 44,978,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.06.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.76.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.