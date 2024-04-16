Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $429.78 and last traded at $430.89. Approximately 13,748,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 44,978,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.06.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

