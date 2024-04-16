Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.24. 2,370,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $373.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.