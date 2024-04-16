376,329 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Bought by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 376,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Churchill Capital Corp VII comprises 0.0% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ampfield Management L.P. owned 0.41% of Churchill Capital Corp VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,643. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

