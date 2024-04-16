Alison Baker Sells 18,130 Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £17,404.80 ($21,666.63).
Helios Towers Stock Down 0.9 %
LON:HTWS traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92.70 ($1.15). The stock had a trading volume of 480,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32. Helios Towers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 57.40 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.90 ($1.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.14. The company has a market cap of £973.35 million, a PE ratio of -1,153.75 and a beta of 0.43.
Helios Towers Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Towers
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.