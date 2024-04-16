Alison Baker Sells 18,130 Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £17,404.80 ($21,666.63).

Helios Towers Stock Down 0.9 %

LON:HTWS traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92.70 ($1.15). The stock had a trading volume of 480,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32. Helios Towers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 57.40 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.90 ($1.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.14. The company has a market cap of £973.35 million, a PE ratio of -1,153.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.