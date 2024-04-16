Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.50

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 4148965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, February 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.60. The stock has a market cap of £458.88 million, a PE ratio of 796.67, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

