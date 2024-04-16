Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.74).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £916.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is currently -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

