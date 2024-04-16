holoride Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $76,477.12 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,926,890 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01312209 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $95,596.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

