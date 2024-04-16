Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $745.05. 1,426,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $762.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.54. The firm has a market cap of $707.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $367.35 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

