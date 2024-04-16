Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 63 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $744.70. 1,157,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,715. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.58 billion, a PE ratio of 128.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

