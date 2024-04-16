Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,540 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.26. 1,143,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,926. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

