Ethereum Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,068.50 or 0.04880898 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $368.44 billion and approximately $21.27 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00054265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,408 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.