SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

