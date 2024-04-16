Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after purchasing an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,280,000 after purchasing an additional 708,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.01. 886,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,586. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

