iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

