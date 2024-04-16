iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 141,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 135,992 shares.The stock last traded at $96.30 and had previously closed at $96.32.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,373,180,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

