CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is DGS Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 1.1% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 626,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,291,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CGI by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

