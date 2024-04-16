iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 255,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

