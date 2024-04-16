Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 289,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.07. 451,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,303. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

