Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $17.75

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $17.00. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 239,824 shares traded.

CENX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $1,992,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 255.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 156.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 201,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 122,915 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

