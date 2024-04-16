MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $20.74

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.74, but opened at $19.72. MINISO Group shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 342,064 shares trading hands.

MINISO Group Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $541.04 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 16.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 621,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 132,899 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,442 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.