Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Coterra Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,261,000 after buying an additional 296,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 1,488,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

