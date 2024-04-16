Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 976,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

