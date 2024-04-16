Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Trimmed by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 172,054 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

