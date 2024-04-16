Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.07. 376,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.92 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

