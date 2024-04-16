Celestia (TIA) Price Hits $10.64 on Top Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $10.64 or 0.00016916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celestia has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $270.41 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,036,602,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,036,602,739.725897 with 177,646,267.475897 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 9.93579601 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $242,831,101.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

