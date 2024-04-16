Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. 924,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.