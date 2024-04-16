Evercore ISI Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $120.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FND. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.12. 304,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,448. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after buying an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after acquiring an additional 300,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after acquiring an additional 298,386 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.