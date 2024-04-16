Capital Analysts LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $31.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

