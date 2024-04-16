Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. 170,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,480. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

