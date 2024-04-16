Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.85. 149,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,635. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.